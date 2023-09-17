Democrats win 2024!
That is what we will hear on election night 2024 if Republicans don’t get it together. There has been much speculations that Biden stole the 2020 election and that may be true, but mark my words, the Democrats won’t need to steel anything in 2024 as so long the Republicans keep fighting with each other and come to Trump's defense.
With Trump’s alleged crimes being “breaking news” every morning and with Ron DeSantis trying to stay afloat against his record as governor of Florida, everyone else who has thrown their hat in the ring seems to be fighting each other or claiming how they will be a better president, without attacking Biden.
Larry Elder tried to unseat Gavin Newsom in 2021 during the recall and lost big and was an extreme disappointment. Now he is running for president, as if he has a chance. How can he win and expect to unite everyone if he won’t even stand behind Republicans here in California, and abandons the party once election season is over, just like Micheal Cox does?
Chris Christie, former governor of New Jersey, doesn’t have a chance. He knows it, we know and the Democrats are banking on it. Christie is only in the race to divide the votes to make sure Trump doesn’t get elected.
The governor of North Dakota has no name recognition. Sen. Tim Scott isn’t doing all that well either and Hutchinson from Arkansas is basically another Chris Christie, only more conservative, and is only in the race to cause trouble and make a name for himself.
Republicans are not united and the party will become a distant memory, like what happened in California, if they don’t get it together.
I’m so tired of getting emails from various Republicans claiming they have what it takes to win and that if I do not donate now the Democrats will win and yada, yada, yada.
My point is, Biden, Harris, Newsom or whoever the Democratic candidate is in 2024 will win, unless the Republicans start united and stand behind one person, now! Not later, now! All but two need to drop out, defend Trump and start creating a strategy to win, but they are not doing that. So why should I support any Republican if you won’t even support each other?
— John Ortiz, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.