I am sad to see the Family Dollar store is closing. The employees are always friendly and greet you as you come into the store.
During the pandemic and beyond, we would go to the store once a week and even though it is not a big store, they always had what we needed at a reasonable price, be it bread or a package of socks.
I hope that all the nice folks who work there will be able to find another job and not have to go on unemployment.
— Cathy Lueder, Oak Knolls
