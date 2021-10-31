If there ever was a project that deserved to go through, it's Sage Ranch. Every town needs a strong downtown core to thrive.
Without it, a town just drifts in the wind. Sage Ranch is a project that just makes perfect sense. Since it's adjacent to all three schools and the downtown, traffic will not need to be generated, therefore the project is almost 100 percent carbon neutral.
The water issue was solved when the developer secured an extra allotment of water and provided more than what was required.
The economic impact will be astounding for the small businesses in town and generate a further large tax base.
If we're going to grow, we may as well do it right. And Sage Ranch has done that.
— Jeff Ciachurski, CEO of developer Greenbriar Capital
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.