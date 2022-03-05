The state mask mandate in California schools was lifted after March 11, though masks are still highly recommended. (By the way, Rite Aid is giving away free N95 masks.) Each school district will be able to make its own decision about mask-wearing requirements at that time.
After March 11, San Diego USD (and maybe others) will still require masks. Tehachapi USD will not. Our TUSD superintendent announced that students would be expected to continue wearing masks through March 11, but that "TUSD will not be implementing its previous mask mandate enforcement protocols."
That's one way to sidestep the issue. Unlike many places, Kern County is still considered high risk for COVID transmission. A new, even more infectious omicron subvariant, "BA.2," is already present in California. Time will tell what its effects are, for better or worse. If it's for worse, we won't know that until about two weeks after infection has already spread.
Around 2.7 percent of American adults are immunocompromised. Vaccines for them are often less effective than they are for others. In our 93561 Zip code, that is about 944 people. I hope the special education attorneys are prepared to advocate for the immunocompromised students, who will lose a layer of protection as people around them at school stop wearing masks.
In the meantime, I thank all the people on Tehachapi USD school grounds who are continuing to wear masks anyway. Your demonstration of care for others is appreciated.
— Susan Stuart, Tehachapi
