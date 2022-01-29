In a recent conversation with a person from the propane industry, we learned the reason for the huge spike in propane costs. The current federal administration is exporting more propane to other countries, including China, and leaving the USA with a shortage.
Between taxes, stopping the pipeline construction, energy costs and immigration policies, I do not believe this administration has any concern for the American people. Also, let's not forget that the California taxes also have a part in these prices.
— Mary Bouchard, Tehachapi
