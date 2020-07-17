Well folks, I can’t imagine that we have to change the names of our baseball and football teams because we use the word braves or Indians. I don’t understand why that’s a negative, do you?
When I was a kid, we played cowboys and Indians. Half the kids would pick Indians, the other half would be cowboys. It was just a fun game we played; it didn’t mean one was bad, and one was good.
What about the Vikings? What’s wrong with being a Viking? It refers to people who are Scandinavian. Is that a negative? Well folks, in this new world of ours, I think everything is becoming much too complicated. Maybe the new name of the teams should be the rats, or the snakes, then no one would be offended.
Jeanne Riesen, Tehachapi
