I am a longtime resident of the Tehachapi area. I moved to a new home in the Heritage Oaks area in May 2022. And, as of this date, I still have no mail box to receive my mail in my neighborhood. I must rent a box at the Post Office and travel to it to receive my mail.
The Post Office is supposed to have enough neighborhood cluster boxes for everyone. Why is it taking over a year to be able to get me a box? Are there other residents out there in the same situation as me? Every time I inquire at the Post Office, they think it's terrible and they are working on it, they say! But, still no box!
In the meantime, I must pay $97 every six months for the rental of a Post Office box for the privilege of receiving my bills! If I don't rent a box, I am told that they will just mark them "return to sender." Does anyone out there think this is as ridiculous as I do?
— Sylvia Roth, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.