Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

Sunny. Becoming windy late. High 92F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.