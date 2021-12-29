Thank you to our Tehachapi community,
5150 Dieselz would like to thank the community for all of their support for helping us achieve our goal for Wreaths Across America Tehachapi for 2021.
To the veterans of the American Legions, American Legion Riders, Sons of the American Legions, Blue Star Mothers, VFW Post 5948 and Post 12114 and the Patriot Guard Riders, we have extreme gratitude for all your help!
To Excel Electric Inc., TMRA, P-Dubs, Charitable Community Quarter Auction, Help & Hope Thrift Store and the Tehachapi community, thank you for all your support!
Sending a huge thank you to: Jason Stanley, for being our master of ceremonies; Jennie Settelmeyer, for her heartfelt speech; Christine Yandek, for singing the National Anthem; and Aidan Morgan, chaplain at VFW Post 5948, for the opening and closing prayers during our morning and evening ceremonies.
God bless and happy New Year's!
—Robert & Debie Peralta, 5150 Dieselz, Wreaths Across America location coordinators
