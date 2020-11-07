In this time of despair and heartbreak, I can say I'm so grateful for you. The entire world feels so angry and unsafe yet Tehachapi has remained a safe haven. I can still take my daughters outside first thing in the morning to admire the fall leaves and the only sound we hear is the baby birds chirping. Just peaceful sounds.
Tehachapi has worked hard on keeping that peace and I'm eternally grateful. I hope this week and moving forward we can all step outside take a deep breath and rejoice in the safe place we call home.
Marie Dominguez, Tehachapi
