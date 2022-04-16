Thank you to the person who paid for our groceries at Save Mart on April 13.
It was such a thoughtful, kind and generous gift. We are so grateful. God Bless you.
— Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Storms
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 16, 2022 @ 5:10 pm
