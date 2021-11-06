Recently every time I went to town down Tehachapi Boulevard, I always ran into a pothole on the westbound side, not real big but enough that I had to bump right through, not enough room to go around especially with oncoming traffic.
I had heard that the city had a place on its website to report a pothole problem, so I thought I'd try that. Went online, filled out the form, it was received and accepted. This was Tuesday afternoon. Went into town again early Wednesday morning and — surprise — no pothole! That's what I call service!
A big "thank you" to the workers who fixed it so fast and efficiently. Maybe fixing a little pothole is no big deal, but it sure means a lot that the city actually cares and responds so promptly. Thanks again.
— Charlene Sherman, Tehachapi
