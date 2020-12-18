Thank you to the person who turned in the credit card that slipped out of my pocket at the ARCO gas station the morning of Thursday, Dec. 17. There aren’t words to express the relief that swept through me when the attendant answered “Yes!” to my timid, “Did anyone turn in a credit card this morning?”
Instead of spending the holidays making frantic calls, cancelling the card and tracing unauthorized charges, I am filled with gratitude and know there are kind, thoughtful, honest people in this world. Thank you for taking the time to help me, to restore my faith in humankind, and give me a happy and hopeful Christmastime story to tell. May your kindness be returned many times over.
Dixie Coutant, Tehachapi
