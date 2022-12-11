Thank you to Gallery 'N' Gifts for their generous art donations to our classrooms. Funds for these donations come from their annual Chalk on the Walk event held in August with 80 artists drawing on the sidewalks of downtown Tehachapi!
Thirty local businesses also donated to the event and 100 percent of their donations go directly to providing Tehachapi area classrooms with art supplies. We are grateful for their donations!
— Bonnie Crum and Ann Chiarini, Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy, Blended Model, TK-5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.