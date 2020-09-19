I was admitted to Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley on Sept. 2. I was in Room 104. I would like to thank the emergency room staff members who were on duty that day. In addition, I would like to thank the following individuals who were my health care providers on the floor. I don’t know their last names, but their first names are: Jody, Lily, Angelica and Brett. I would also like to thank Dr. Malhotra.
Those of us who call Tehachapi home are extremely fortunate to have a hospital that is not only professional, but caring. Thank you.
Susan Hoose, Tehachapi
