I am writing to thank one of local doctors who is a treasure and asset to our community. Dr. Susan Hall is a well-educated (USC Medical School - go Trojans!), highly-skilled family medicine doctor who has graced our community with her devotion to her patients. She works long hours and is on call literally all the time.
Dr. Hall takes her time with all of her patients and always carefully answers questions. She truly wants the best for all of us lucky enough to be her patients. She was instrumental in bringing much-needed change to our community by her work on the hospital board ensuring the new hospital was built. She is a devoted, hard-working doctor who has served us well in Tehachapi. I know I speak for many in the community when I say thank you from the bottom of my heart.
— Nancy Weinstein, Tehachapi
