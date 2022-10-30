I want to thank the community of Tehachapi for supporting me for the last four years on the school board. It has been a pleasure for me to represent the constituents of this school district. I feel proud that I was instrumental in the hiring of the superintendent, and I weeded out some unethical behavior of others in the district.
I have had the pleasure of meeting Jeff Schulstad, who is running for the school board. He spent 27 years in the Air Force. He led combat missions in Iraq. He is dedicated to the community and and he will be an advocate for the students and community. I urge every voter in his district to cast their votes for him. The future looks bright for our district.
— Rick Scott, Ventura
