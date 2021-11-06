The family of Robert "Bobby" L. Thompson would like to thank our family, friends, church family, Wood Family Funeral and especially the Patriot Guard who did such an amazing job.
Pastor Baxter parent brought Bobby back to life with his beautiful tribute. I thank my church, Abundant Life, for the food and show of support. Thank you Wood for the respect you showed a Vietnam veteran on his last ride. Thank you all for the thoughts and prayers.
— Shirley Thompson Austin
