I wanted to write a letter to thank all the residents who drive by the night of July 20. There was what sounded like a cherry bomb going off. I saw the light from the boom. I looked outside my kitchen window that faces Golden Star; there I saw two pile fires. One on each side of road.
Whatever went off sparked a flame across the street as well. Neighbors came out and cars were driving by. Once a man came out with a shovel, people began helping. The residents from the apartments were carrying ice chests of water to put on the fire, cars were stopping to use their fire extinguisher to help.
I wanted to thank all those who stopped to help. Our neighborhood came together so quickly, the fire was out before the Fire Department got there.
— Lisa Hughes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.