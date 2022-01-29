We all loved Betty White, and Betty loved critters! We were all enriched by her personality, her wit and humor, and her compassion for all animals, both wild and domestic!
We at Have-A-Heart Humane Society wish to thank all of you who chose our organization to receive a 100th birthday gift from you to Betty and on to us. We will continue our work in the Tehachapi area, of which Betty White would no doubt approve!
Thank you to supporters, donors, volunteers and to loving animal owners everywhere!
— Ann Carroll, Tehachapi
