Sincere thanks to all the sponsors and organizers of the Independence Day activities. They were especially enjoyable after the pandemic hiatus. The fireworks finale was extraordinary. Our visitors from the Bay Area loved it. Central Park is beautiful. The endless variety of patriotic red, white and blue garb was stirring. Sadly, the TSO was missing. What is Independence Day without Sousa's marches!
Entertainment was provided by the untimely activation of the stadium sprinkler system. Families about to dig into their hot dogs and potato salad were sent fleeing with folding tables and coolers heaped on baby carriages. Heroes stepped on sprinklers only to redirect the jet onto a heretofore dry neighbor. The spectacle was a teaching moment for the word schadenfreude.
— Edward Santillan, Bakersfield
