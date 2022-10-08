This is a letter of thanks to the community regarding the loss of our son Larry Christy Jr. We would like to thank each and every one of you for your love, compassion, sympathy, kindness and support during this extremely difficult time. We are so grateful for the comfort and support each of you has given us. From prayers, cards of love and encouragement, flowers that brought beauty and light into our broken hearts, and those who prepared and brought so much food to our home.
The love for our son was obvious by the outpouring of kindness and generosity. We are more than appreciative, touched and deeply grateful for each and every one of you.
— Larry and Symantha Christy
