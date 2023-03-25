The Scholarship Fund for Women is the vehicle through which the Tehachapi Mountain Branch of AAUW gives local scholarships. Since the branch's inception, we have given out more than a quarter million dollars in college scholarships to local high school and re-entry students. The fund is funded by all of us. It's it great what we can do together?
We appreciate both the willingness and generosity of our branch members and this community. From theater tickets to movie raffles, you have really stepped up. Historically we have received donations in honor and in memory of individuals. Kathi Hinkle has donated funds earmarked in memory of her mother, Eddy Hinkle. She has done this for eight years.
Janice Hagen Armstrong left her own legacy. In conjunction with Smart Growth this year, we will be giving out more than $15,000 in scholarships to six fortunate recipients.
A big thank you to everyone for your support. We can see clearly how our giving multiplies.
— Cindy Marble, scholarship committee
