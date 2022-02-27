We want to shout out all who have been supportive of the Tehachapi Mountains Search and Rescue unit. We really appreciate the Golden Hills Community Service District for opening their meeting room to us monthly, and more!
Gary at The Tire Store, thank you for your community support that includes aiding us when we had a tire need.
And for all of you who continued support this all-volunteer unit who is training to be there for you and your family in your times of need.
— Kathleen Kline, Admin. Lt. TMSAR
