The Tehachapi Honor Flight Breakfast organizers want to thank all the volunteers who help set up, tear down, serve, cook, donate door prizes and support our fourth Saturday of the month breakfast. These breakfasts are free to all veterans and are our way to thank them for their service.
A special thank you to Christian Life Assembly of God for offering their facility for these breakfasts. Also thank you to the Tehachapi American Legion Post 221 for their very generous donation of $4,500 that will cover the cost of one full year of free breakfasts for our veterans.
None of this would be possible without the help and support of the caring people, organizations and businesses of the Greater Tehachapi area. THANK YOU!
Sincere regards,
— Rick Zanutto, Kern County Honor Flight representative
