We, the family of Randy Greene, would like to thank Stefanie Parks and Heather Kelley for their gallant efforts doing CPR on our brother, Randy, while waiting for the fire department to respond to the scene. Your efforts have not gone unnoticed and you are truly angels sent from Heaven for helping him.
Although all efforts failed to revive him, we cannot thank you all enough for what you did. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, thank you, thank you.
The Family of Randy Greene
