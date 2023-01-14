Thank you Tehachapi community. 5150 Dieselz would like to thank the community for supporting and donating to Wreaths Across America. Thanks to you, we achieved our goal for 2022.
To our local veterans organizations, American Legion Post 221, American Legion Riders Post 221, Tehachapi Mountain VFW Post 5948, Four Seasons Blue Star Moms, Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Legion Post 221, American Legion Auxiliary and the Patriot Guard Riders, we appreciate all of your sponsorships and support!
To TMRA, Tehachapi CCI and private donors, thank you!
Special thank you to: Master of Ceremonies Jason Stanley, Chaplain Aidan Morgan, Marcus Coates for singing the national anthem and guest speakers Lynn Eckert and Kym Yates.
Happy New Year's and God Bless.
— Robert and Debie Peralta, 5150 Dieselz, Wreaths Across America Tehachapi, location coordinators
