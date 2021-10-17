Family Life Pregnancy Center would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone in the community who attended our For Such a Time as This barbecue on Friday, Oct. 8.
Thank you to Tehachapi Vineyard Church for hosting our event. Thank you to both the Los Angeles County firefighters and Red House BBQ for giving of your time to barbecue tri-tip and providing scrumptious side dishes to create a wonderful meal for our guests.
Thank you to Christina Scrivner and Christian Parker for blessing us with a beautiful duet. Thank you to Linda Pettitt for your amazing miniature homemade pies. Thank you to Melissa at Petrichor Floral Design Studios for the beautiful red and white floral centerpieces.
Family Life Pregnancy Center is very grateful for all the support and encouragement that we received.
— Kim Bayer, Family Life Pregnancy Center
