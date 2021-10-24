I wanted to say a BIG thank you to the Tehachapi Warriors Football team!! I had a booth at the Apple Festival and I did not have any help to tear down my booth. Suddenly two football players showed up and they kindly helped me get my truck packed up.
Really made my day! LOVE this town and the folks who choose to call it home. Thank you Warriors!!! And thank you to the two nice guys who came to my rescue — much appreciated!
— Shelly Black, Tehachapi
