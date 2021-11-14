I would like to thank the kind folks on Sunday, Nov. 7, who stayed with my truck that was near Village Grill with both doors open and the engine running and no one around. Thank you for calling TPD and waiting for an officer to show up.
Thank you to the officer who somehow got our phone number and called our home to let us know where our truck was. This proves that Tehachapi is still a wonderful place to live. Anywhere else my truck would have been stolen and that would have been the end of my truck since it is older and I only have pl/pd on it.
Tehachapi residents and Tehachapi Police are the best.
— Cathy Lueder, Oak Knolls
