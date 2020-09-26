Hundreds and hundreds of people participated in a President Trump rally Friday in Tehachapi. It lasted for more than two hours, and no stores were looted, no businesses were burned, no one was assaulted, no public property was damaged, no trash was left behind, no one was pulled from their cars and beaten, no Molotov cocktails were thrown, no tear gas was needed, and not a single “f” word was heard.
There were literally hundreds of American flags present, and not a single one was burned or disrespected. Instead, people from all walks of life were happy, smiling, cheering, civil and enjoying themselves immensely. This is the America I want to live in. God Bless America!
— Wilbur W. Wells, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.