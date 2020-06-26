Could it be the tide is finally turning from hate and divisiveness to love, compassion and unity? Please tell me it's true. It has been far too many years of injustice and suffering.
Rebecca Valenzuela, Tehachapi
Updated: June 27, 2020 @ 12:54 am
