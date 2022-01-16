Looks like another one of those dead-end building projects is being pushed onto the citizens of Tehachapi!
It's interesting that the City Council meeting was conveniently canceled when "The Address" received approval. The public has not yet been informed about the outcome of the challenge regarding the potential of not having enough water to support any further housing development of such grand magnitude. Why are we not finishing out the development at Curry and Highline before sacrificing any of more natural land? Land left alone allows nature to feed the water table. In our current drought, it is critical to the well-being of our established community.
Is our city so greedy that it continues to ignore the realistic sustainability of our natural land? Who are these people? I don't recognize them as leaders who love Tehachapi for what it is. Look at those disgraceful signs along the freeway ... all faded and weathered! Nature's trying to tell you something. It still is the "Land of Four Seasons!"
Are we going to end up like some coastal towns where you have to have a water allotment before you can build a home and to purchase an existing home?
When will the city realize we are not a community capable of sustaining such grandiose developments? Realistic growth is the fill-in of small existing parcels in the city limits.
"To grow or not to grow --?" Hamlet's mother said it best. "It cannot be undone."
— Cherrill Gragg, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.