Do you ever notice how the Denny's and Burger King in town never seem to have their heaters on — even in freezing temperatures? This is absurdly unacceptable. When I dined in Denny's with my family last Sunday the heater was off, and it was terribly cold inside. Denny's had their heater off when I visited in December on my birthday as well.
This is not healthy for anyone, especially our elderly citizens. Cold weather increases blood pressure. These two restaurants should be more concerned about the welfare of their customers than saving dollars on their electric bill.
— Jack Bristow, Tehachapi
