In our neighborhood here in Golden Hills among all the homes are a noticeable number of homes that are absent any residents. No cars parked there or if there are, the cars are never moved. The lawns are not watered or cared for.
It might be assumed that the homes are nothing but investments in an ever-appreciating real estate market here in greater Tehachapi. Just for profit from actual residents needing homes. We just wanted this observation to be made. Thanks.
— Anthony Chessick, Golden Hills
