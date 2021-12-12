It is concerning and sad that the Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District voted 7-0 to oppose vaccine mandates for students in K-12 schools.
The epidemic will never go away until everyone is fully vaccinated. More than 5 million lives have already been lost. The United States will top 800,00 deaths in a few months.
Vaccinate your children and family. Now.
Hasn't this gone on long enough?
— Dr. Mark Pesche, retired physician
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.