I just received the registration renewal for my 20-year-old truck. It is $342. You have to be kidding! $342? What!
I love it. The roads are crap, but the state has signs made up and put everywhere that work is being done. "Your tax dollars at work." How much are we paying for all these signs?
It's no wonder that everyone with a tax base is moving out of state. They are tired of paying for their lib's agenda. Good luck California.
Jeff Larson, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.