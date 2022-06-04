I have a small problem with the wording of the headline “Tehachapi honors fallen veterans for Memorial Day.” In point of fact, the people being honored are not veterans at all, they are members of the military who died in service to our country. We veterans have a day set aside to honor us, Veterans Day. That is enough.
To include veterans in the Memorial Day observances serves only to dilute, if only slightly, the honor that is due to those that paid the ultimate price for our nation.
Thank you.
— Bob Hughes
