I would like to thank Mary Ellen Nichols, a 15-year member of the Tehachapi Citizen Service Unit Sheriff Substation, who passed away recently. She was 92 years old.
She was a widow who loved her family, her faith and her Harvey, who we are sure she went to meet. She was a great one for volunteering to do things even though her lack of hearing made it difficult. In light of that, it wasn't always easy to find duties for her, but we were happy to accommodate. She and I worked together at the Stallion Springs Oktoberfest. We manned a corner at the Gran Fondo events. She was great at Movies in the Park and National Night Out.
Those of us who knew her will miss her as she had a good heart and cared about others.
— Paula Raboy, Tehachapi CSU
