With the elections approaching on Nov. 8, I would like to thank the current Golden Hills Community Services District Board, and especially John Buckley and Marilyn White.
Thanks to White in particular for establishing the old golf course as a local nature preserve and park. She secured public grants for expenses and spearheaded the clean-up of Tom Sawyer Lake. We have not endured the foul stench of the lake since the removal of decaying trees along the water line, and this lake is exceptionally valuable because it is a designated "dip site" for firefighting. Also, thanks to White and Buckley for helping to establish the new GH neighborhood fire station on Reeves.
Along with theses big wins for our neighborhood, we also have a secure financial foundation for future growth in the GHCSD. Vote for White and Buckley to keep their experience and responsible leadership.
— Cara Hutchison, Tehachapi
