Attention Tehachapi Walmart shoppers!
First off, we’re all pretty much divided on whether they’re a good place to shop or not.
The prices are low because the quality is cheap. Instead of toasters, hair-dryers, TVs, etc., that lasted a virtual lifetime, you now have to basically replace them every few years, so they cost us a lot more in the long run. You have to figure most everything is “made in China” and what tends to be made in the USA is often from US prison labor.
PBS’s "Frontline" and many other notable sources say Walmart isn’t good for America, but for Tehachapi you might say they’re a necessary evil as it beats a two-hour expensive journey elsewhere.
Unfortunately, they’re not just anti-union but labor in general. Have you noticed the imposing self-serves and lack of cashiers, robots cleaning the floors?
What’s next, having us stock the shelves or rather the implementation of Amazon’s model of shop-n-go automation, another big step into the dehumanized “Great Reset” world?
The Tehachapi store does have a few good customer-service people who tried to direct me to where they kept the matches in their football-field size store. I asked four different workers and got four different answers, but no matches.
I don’t think founder Sam Walton would be amused if he did one of his surprise spot-checks today.
We need a Costco and a Target as its competition that’s always best for consumers as one corporate giant’s “low prices” always come at a much higher price!
— Graham Hill, Stallion Springs
