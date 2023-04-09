I’m assuming that we still have free speech in America, and freedom to vote as we see fit.
In response to Mr. Ortiz in his recent letter, I’d like to remind him that the last time I checked, we can freely vote without shame (Mr. Ortiz: “For those of you who hated Trump and voted for Biden, shame on you.”).
Also, Mr. Ortiz: “Biden is the worst president ever and he needs to go.” I’d like to remind him that we live in a two-party system at this time, that the other side has quite a different opinion, and that there are actually opinions other than his own. I don’t think I could ever condemn a citizen for her/his vote, because I was taught that someone else’s vote is none of my business.
Living in this country, these hard-nosed opinions contribute nothing. It’s a new America now — like it or not — and we should be at least somewhat understanding of opposing opinions.
For me, every time I get mad at someone with a different political orientation than mine, I must remind myself that I need to shut up about the heartfelt vote of another.
— Suzanne Bennett, Tehachapi
