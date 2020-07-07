I just happened to have driven by the old Dunkin' Donuts shop and saw that it is going to be a taco restaurant. I believe that there will now be seven Mexican restaurants in Tehachapi. Oh, and four Asian restaurants and two McDonald's.
What we really need is a chicken restaurant. Preferably an El Pollo Loco.
How about you folks at the Chamber of Commerce and the City Council letting the people at El Pollo Loco know that Tehachapi is a viable market.
Dennis Storms, Tehachapi
