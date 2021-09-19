We need some law enforcement of traffic laws. The influx of people now, and they are out of control, they do not observe traffic speeds, and do not stop at stop signs, and they do not care what they run over.
So where is law enforcement? I have lived here since 1984 and I have never seen such blatant disregard for animals and other people on the same roads. Cordially, a very disgusted citizen.
— Marilyn Mariscal, Tehachapi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.