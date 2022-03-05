In response to Ms. Fairweather's letter of March 2, I was one of the group waving a flag and carrying a sign to give mask choice. We were never disruptive or disrespectful. Tehachapi Police Department was there — no problems.
I am a great-grandmother and believe parents have the right to decide issues for their own children. Wear a mask or don't wear a mask. This is still America where we can express our opinions. Freedom of speech and peaceful assembly is one our rights. Millions of Americans have fought for these rights, including 11 of my family members and my husband.
It is interesting that the TUSD school board meeting of Tuesday, Feb. 22 went for 5.5 hours. Many parents spoke of their concerns. We never asked to close the schools on Friday, Feb. 25, and Monday, Feb. 28. That decision was made by school administration.
We only asked for children to have a choice. I'm more concerned over the last two years of lost education, and mental health concerns for our children. According to state test results for our schools, many children are not doing well.
I have been a registered nurse for 48 years. I continue to take education classes to keep current. I object to being called an "anti-public health radical." I didn't see any radical in the group, just concerned citizens that see many different public health statements made for two years have been wrong. Our common sense isn't your common sense. Mask mandates haven't worked. Herd immunity has. Statistics show vaccinated and masked people are still getting COVID, but again, I support your right to wear a mask.
March 1 didn't end the mask mandate for schools. School children were to keep masked until March 12. I find it funny that the last mandate to be lifted is in the age groups with very little COVID.
— JoAnne Kramer, Tehachapi
