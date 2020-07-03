The message has been consistent from the beginning about how to prevent spreading COVID-19: wear a mask, maintain social distance, and wash your hands. Unfortunately, some radio pundits and politicians, without any expertise in epidemiology, muddied the water. They told people that wearing a mask was a violation of their God-given rights.

I suggest that instead of listening to these pundits and politicians that you do what you have to do when you want to see a Kaiser doctor: Wear a mask and maintain social distance.

Tim Corfman, Tehachapi

