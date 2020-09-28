Neither myself, nor the other co-organizer of Friday's Trump rally, would ever do anything to endanger the health of any of our participants, particularly when many of them are older folks.
Whatever the state of California's current COVID-19 protocols may be, the science is clear: Events conducted exclusively in the open (outdoors) have not been found anywhere in U.S. — or anywhere in the world as far as I know — to have created COVID-19 "hot spots" or so-called super spreader events. The data reveals that well over 99 percent of all COVID-19 hot spots have been the result of indoor, enclosed events, while only a very tiny fraction have results from events that were both indoor/outdoor (again, our event was strictly outdoor).
So, in that sense the science is unmistakable: Masks (of limited utility in any case) and social distancing are not required for strictly outdoor activities to control the spread of the virus. I might add that our flier clearly encourages folks to "adhere to the CDC guidelines" as far as the pandemic is concerned, but we let our participants make their own decisions.
— Craig Luther, Tehachapi
