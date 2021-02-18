Why are a lot of people in Tehachapi not wearing masks in public? I was there for four days to visit the Tehachapi Loop. Walmart and Walgreens are not enforcing wearing protection. Walgreens' managers are told they can't tell customers to mask up. They don't have any signage on their door. Walmart had one small sign on one door. I have to say the rest of the town was uniform in requiring face masks.
I guess COVID-19 isn't as serious a problem in Kern County as it is in Los Angeles County. Good luck to the people who refuse to protect themselves.
Edward Baedor, West Covina
