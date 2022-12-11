As a Christian mother, grandmother and active member of our community, I was surprised to hear that authorization was given to the Satanic Temple. They applied to open a Satan’s Club for our children to join, and are using the Tehachapi Unified School District's facilities.
The title of the club is troublesome. In researching the sponsor and the club, I found a number of things that would be in conflict with educating our youth to be law-abiding and productive. The first and primary is the definitiion and meaning of the club’s title.
Google defines:
Satan: (noun) chief evil spirit, adversary of humanity, the devil.
Club: (noun) a group of people with common aims.
Regardless of what the leadership of the Satanic Temple state, they represent the label of the organization.
The Tehachapi Unified School District and Stacey Larson-Everson, the district superintendent, have stated they have to, legally, allow this club to use our taxpayer facilities. If there is one organization, such as Boy Scouts, Brownies or the Good News Club, then any and all clubs need to be granted access and use of our schools.
This poses the question: Are there not norms, standards and qualifications that need to be approved and researched, prior to approval? What are the standards?
— Terri Juergens, Tehachapi
