COVIDism, communism, what’s the difference?
With communism, there is no democracy, no debate, no questions allowed. You either obey or you face the wrath of a police state. Rather like what we have right now, don’t you think?
With the corporate drug companies just salivating with the promise of obscene profits from fast-tracked vaccines, that our government has already given them billions for and exempted them from all liability and even credibility, when they can’t even produce an accurate test. Then you might ask, what’s going to be in this vaccine we will be forced to take?
The processed food we eat is just riddled with chemicals, but at least the label tells us what they are. How come no vaccine ever comes with a label of exactly what’s in it?
For all you conscientious and careful healthy eaters who read the food labels and buy accordingly, how come when it comes to vaccines most of you just blindly obey without question?
You care more about what goes into your stomach than your veins. Isn’t that the kind of risk junkies take?
In the military you’re to roll up your arm and they stick it to you regardless, but for the rest of us, we have a choice — that is we used to.
Under the guise of patriotism, we’ve all been drafted into this so-called COVID war. Only this one is truly a war to end all wars — as by design, it’s not meant to be won!
Graham Hill, Tehachapi
